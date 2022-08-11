LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

