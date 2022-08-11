Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.74. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 127,899 shares.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
