Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.74. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 127,899 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

