LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.47. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8,743 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,862,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,383,802.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,254 over the last ninety days. 16.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

