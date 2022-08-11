LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.47. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8,743 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,862,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,383,802.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,254 over the last ninety days. 16.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
