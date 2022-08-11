Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

