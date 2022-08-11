Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.