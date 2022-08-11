LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Up 3.7 %

LIVN stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.