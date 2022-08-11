Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Livent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

