Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

