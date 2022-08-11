Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPHGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.70). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $968,000.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.