Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.70). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $968,000.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.