Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.70). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $968,000.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.