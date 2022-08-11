LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $35.00. The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.