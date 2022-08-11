Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 12.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 287,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,897,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Specifically, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 15.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

