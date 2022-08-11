LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

