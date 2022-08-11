Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,983 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5,935.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 871,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 645,314 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 647,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 623,893 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 562,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 410,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,082,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 409,226 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIC opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

