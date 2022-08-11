Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $8.96. Magnite shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 66,796 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after acquiring an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 525,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

