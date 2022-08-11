MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,178 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

