Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

