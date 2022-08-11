MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.95. MannKind shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 48,786 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

MannKind Trading Up 4.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

