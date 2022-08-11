Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 15.9 %

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Shares of MARA opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

