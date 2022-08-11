Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MPX opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 29.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

