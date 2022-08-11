MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.30. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. MarketWise shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 489 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 720,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,170. 22.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketWise Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 612.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.