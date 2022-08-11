MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MasTec Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.