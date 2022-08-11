MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MasTec were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 9.2% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $791,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $3,310,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MasTec by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

