MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.