Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $57.26 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

