Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $27.31. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 34,055 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAXR. Bank of America lowered Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

