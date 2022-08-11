MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MXL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 193,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 60.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 60.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

