Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

MSFT stock opened at $289.16 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average of $279.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

