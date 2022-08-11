Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.16 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.73.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

