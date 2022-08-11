Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

