Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.70. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 19,871 shares traded.
Mirasol Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$37.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Mirasol Resources
About Mirasol Resources
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
