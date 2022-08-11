Missfresh (NYSE:MF) vs. Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Financial Analysis

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Missfresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $2.38 million 596.52 $36.26 million N/A N/A Missfresh $935.69 million 0.04 -$251.71 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Missfresh.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Newegg Commerce and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67

Missfresh has a consensus target price of $6.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3,911.30%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Missfresh has a beta of -2.01, meaning that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products. It also provides display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products; car electronics, marine and aviation, motorcycles and ATV, performance parts, tools and equipment, and wheels and tires; home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, pet supplies, and generators; and fitness, sports, and health and beauty supplies. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

