Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $33.04. Model N shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 9,745 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Model N by 5.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

