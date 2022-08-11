Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAP. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

