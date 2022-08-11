Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.