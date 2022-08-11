NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NC stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
