NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NC stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

