Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.35% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Natera by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Natera by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Natera by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

