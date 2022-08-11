National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.77 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$50.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at GDI Integrated Facility Services

In related news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,365.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

