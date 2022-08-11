National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 557.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -185.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock worth $7,436,900. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

