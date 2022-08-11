National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $571,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 896,940 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 604.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 749,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 642,981 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 258,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $6,501,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

