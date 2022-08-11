National Bank of Canada FI Has $243,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

