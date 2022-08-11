National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novavax were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $277.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.