National Bank of Canada FI Invests $341,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Several analysts have commented on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

