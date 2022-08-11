National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 19,581 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 6,527.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atlas were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

