National Bank of Canada FI Sells 220 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,763.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,825. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.