National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.
EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision
National Vision Stock Performance
EYE opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.66. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
