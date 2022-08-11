NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Alison Rose Sells 54,145 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).
NatWest Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:NWG opened at GBX 257.20 ($3.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.67. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.79.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
