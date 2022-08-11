NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Alison Rose Sells 54,145 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:NWG opened at GBX 257.20 ($3.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.67. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.79.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342 ($4.13).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

