Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$10.48 and a one year high of C$22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.81 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$970,952.32. Insiders have acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

