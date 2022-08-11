NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NetApp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

