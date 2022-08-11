New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.