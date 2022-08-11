New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

