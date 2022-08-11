New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.64. New World Development shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 704 shares.

New World Development Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

