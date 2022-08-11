New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head-To-Head Comparison

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.
Risk and Volatility
New York City REIT has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for New York City REIT and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New York City REIT
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Kimco Realty
|0
|5
|11
|0
|2.69
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares New York City REIT and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York City REIT
|$70.22 million
|0.75
|-$39.47 million
|($2.85)
|-1.36
|Kimco Realty
|$1.36 billion
|10.25
|$844.06 million
|$1.20
|18.85
Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares New York City REIT and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York City REIT
|-52.40%
|-10.50%
|-4.48%
|Kimco Realty
|42.54%
|6.93%
|3.80%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.6% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Kimco Realty beats New York City REIT on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
