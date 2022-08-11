New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head-To-Head Comparison

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New York City REIT and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kimco Realty 0 5 11 0 2.69

Earnings and Valuation

New York City REIT currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.40%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $24.56, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

This table compares New York City REIT and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.75 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -1.36 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 10.25 $844.06 million $1.20 18.85

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48% Kimco Realty 42.54% 6.93% 3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats New York City REIT on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.